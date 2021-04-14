Los Angeles Rams superstar Aaron Donald facing assault charges

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from KDKA, Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald is facing assault charges for allegedly assaulting DeVincent Springs in Pittsburgh.

From KDKA:

A Pittsburgh attorney says he will be filing assault charges against Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

Hollis says De Vincent Spriggs, who is the man in the photo, intends to file criminal charges against Donald for an alleged assault in the overnight hours of last weekend, April 10-11. It allegedly happened between 3-4 a.m.

#BREAKING: Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is facing assault charges for allegedly attacking DeVincent Spriggs over the weekend in #Pittsburgh. — per his attorney. https://t.co/CYuoYy7BLZ pic.twitter.com/jDtyrSzgnx — KDKA (@KDKA) April 14, 2021