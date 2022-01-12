in NFL

Los Angeles Rams to sign former All-Pro in advance of NFL Playoffs

According to multiple reports flying around, the Los Angeles Rams are signing former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle in advance of their Wild Card matchup vs. the Cardinals.

The move comes following the news that S Jordan Fuller is out.

Weddle, who is 37, last played for the Rams in 2019.

