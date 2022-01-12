Los Angeles Rams to sign former All-Pro in advance of NFL Playoffs

Wow!
According to multiple reports flying around, the Los Angeles Rams are signing former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle in advance of their Wild Card matchup vs. the Cardinals.
The move comes following the news that S Jordan Fuller is out.
Weddle, who is 37, last played for the Rams in 2019.
The Rams are signing longtime standout S Eric Weddle, per his agent @davidcanter. A return to LA for Weddle to fill in for Jordan Fuller.
— Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 12, 2022
