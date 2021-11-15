Los Angeles Rams to wear new uniform combo on Monday Night Football [Photo]

On Monday Night Football, the Los Angeles Rams will take on the San Fransisco 49ers in a very important NFC West matchup.

When the Rams take the field, they will be doing so in a new uniform combination.

As you can see in the photo below, the Rams will be wearing their Modern Throwback uniforms, which feature white jerseys over royal blue pants.

