Los Angeles Rams trade CB Jalen Ramsey to Miami Dolphins

Within the past half hour or so, a report surfaced that the Los Angeles Rams and Miami Dolphins were discussing a trade that would send Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey to South Beach. Now, according to a report from Adam Schefter, the trade has been agreed to. Schefter reported just moments ago that the Rams are sending Ramsey to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall), and TE Hunter Long. The move will be officially processed on Wednesday when the new league year begins.

Key Points

According to a report by Adam Schefter, the trade has been agreed to and will be processed on Wednesday when the new league year begins.

The Rams will be sending Ramsey to the Dolphins in exchange for a 2023 third-round pick (No. 77 overall) and TE Hunter Long.

The trade is expected to have a significant impact on both teams and the league as a whole.

Why it Matters for Jalen Ramsey and Miami Dolphins

Ramsey being traded to the Dolphins is significant for multiple reasons. Firstly, Ramsey is widely considered one of the best cornerbacks in the league and would bolster the Dolphins' defense significantly. Secondly, it gives the Dolphins an enviable pair of cornerbacks, with Xavien Howard already on the roster. This could help the Dolphins to become a more formidable force in the league, particularly on defense. Additionally, Ramsey may be seeking a new contract, which could have implications for the team's salary cap and future negotiations. Overall, the trade of Ramsey to the Dolphins will have significant implications for both teams and the league as a whole.

Bottom Line: Ramsey is heading to South Beach

The trade of Ramsey from the Rams to the Dolphins will become official on Wednesday, with Adam Schefter reporting that the trade has been agreed to. Ramsey's arrival in Miami is significant for multiple reasons, including the fact that he is widely regarded as one of the best cornerbacks in the league and will bolster the Dolphins' defense significantly. Additionally, the Dolphins now have an enviable pair of cornerbacks, with Xavien Howard already on the roster, which could help the team become a more formidable force in the league. As Ramsey may be seeking a new contract as part of the deal, the trade could have implications for the Dolphins' salary cap and future negotiations. The Dolphins secondary, and their defense as a whole, just got better, folks!