Los Angeles Rams trade New England Patriots for running back

According to a report from Jourdan Rodrigue, the Los Angeles Rams are trading a 2022 fifth and sixth round pick to the Patriots for RB Sony Michel, multiple sources said.

Rodrigue notes that the Rams get their complementary player to Henderson, who will also alleviate some of the depth/durability concerns at the position.

