Los Angeles Rams trash could become Detroit Lions treasure

The Detroit Lions are in desperate need of wide receivers who can stretch the field and one is reportedly about to become available.

According to a report from Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the Los Angeles Rams are expected to release veteran WR DeSean Jackon.

Nation, could the Rams trash become the Lions’ treasure?

