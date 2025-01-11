Los Angeles Rams Using Dan Campbell Comment To Motivate Them Vs. Vikings

As the NFL Playoffs roll into full swing, every team is looking for that extra spark to ignite their performance, especially in a high-stakes Wild Card matchup. For the Los Angeles Rams, they’ve found that spark in a surprising source: a comment made by Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.

Dan Campbell’s Bold Words Fuel Rams’ Fire

Following the Detroit Lions' 31-9 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18, which clinched the NFC North and the No. 1 seed in the NFC for the Lions, Campbell made a comment that has now become motivation for another playoff-bound team. After securing the victory, Campbell turned to Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and said, “I’ll see you in two weeks,” signaling his confidence and belief that the Vikings would be back in the postseason.

Dan Campbell to Kevin O'Connell: "I'll see you in two weeks." 👀 pic.twitter.com/WVnFoNsIx5 — NFL (@NFL) January 6, 2025

For the Rams, who face the Vikings in the Wild Card round on Monday night, Campbell’s comment has been turned into bulletin-board material. Rams head coach Sean McVay has apparently taken Campbell's words to heart, using the quote as a motivational tool in the locker room. According to reports, the Rams have hung Campbell's comment prominently in their locker room, with the intent to inspire their players to give even more as they take on the Vikings with a chance to advance to the Divisional Round.

https://twitter.com/JourdanRodrigue/status/1877837967135227945

Extra Motivation for the Rams

Though teams don’t typically need additional motivation during the playoffs, McVay clearly believes in the power of Campbell’s words. By using this comment as fuel, the Rams are hoping to channel any perceived disrespect into a performance that takes down the Vikings and propels them to the next stage of their Super Bowl run.

While the Lions have already secured their spot in the postseason with a first-round bye, McVay’s Rams and O’Connell’s Vikings are fighting for survival. With everything on the line, McVay’s move to use Campbell’s words adds another layer of intensity to a game already charged with playoff stakes. The question now remains: will the Rams capitalize on this added motivation, or will the Vikings silence the extra talk and advance to the next round? Only time will tell.