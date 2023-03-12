Loser Brad Marchand takes another shot at Detroit

The NHL has not held the All-Star Game in Detroit since 1980, and the city is still waiting for its return. The league has cited the need for the completion of the District Detroit development and adequate hotel accommodations as reasons for the delay. However, rumors suggest that the NHL is considering Detroit as a potential site for the 2025 All-Star Game. Brad Marchand, a five-time NHL All-Star who plays for the Boston Bruins, has criticized the city of Detroit and openly wondered on social media how many players would boycott the game if it were hosted there. In a recent interview with ESPN, Marchand reaffirmed his criticism, calling Detroit “suspect” and suggesting that the All-Star Game should be held in cities that are enjoyable to be in.

Brad Marchand throws more shade at Detroit

During a recent interview with ESPN, Marchand was asked about his original comments about Detroit, and he doubled down.

“Listen, I was just kind of playing around. Everyone gets a little sensitive on social media. It's a huge problem in society, but we won't get into that. Seattle actually has beautiful views. Edmonton has phenomenal hunting, so I love Edmonton. And then Detroit is … you know, suspect.

The All-Star Game is trending in the wrong direction. Guys want to be in spots that are enjoyable to be in. They want to be in nice cities or warm cities. It's a long season. The game itself is a small portion of that weekend. You want to be able to enjoy it a bit. When everyone else is going on trips and enjoying themselves during the break, you don't want to be stuck in Edmonton when it's minus-30 or in Detroit. You want to be able to enjoy it.

It was a joke a little bit, but it's true. If you want the big superstars to go every year and want to be part of it, then you should put in places where they actually want to be and are going to enjoy it. But that's not for me to decide. I'll probably be out of the league by then anyway. So I'm not really too worried about it.”

The Bottom Line – Brad Marchand is a loser

When you read Marchand's comments about Detroit, it is pretty clear that he is quite the insecure loser. Detroit has gotten a bad rap for way too long, and Marchand getting his panties in a bunch and making the comments he made is just another reason why it is… DETROIT VS. EVERYBODY!!!