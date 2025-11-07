Loser Excuses Won’t Fly: McLellan Puts Red Wings on Notice Ahead of Rangers Showdown

Todd McLellan Calls Out “Loser Excuses” as Red Wings Prep for Rangers

DETROIT — Detroit Red Wings head coach Todd McLellan isn’t interested in clichés or comfort zones. After his team’s flat performance in a loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, McLellan made it clear that he’s not buying into the old “tough to play at home after a long road trip” line. In his words, “That excuse is for losers.”

“I don’t buy that at all. That excuse is for losers,” McLellan said. “We never talk about it after a team plays really well when they come home from a road trip. We usually only talk about it after a crappy game, and we don’t plan on having a crappy game, so there’s no excuses” Todd McLellan Sends A Message To The Whole Locker Room In Press Conference

The Wings are back at Little Caesars Arena tonight against the New York Rangers, sitting at 9-5-0 and holding second place in the Atlantic Division. McLellan’s message was short on sugarcoating and long on accountability. The timing matters—Detroit’s entering a four-game homestand that could define their early season momentum.

“We never talk about that excuse after a team plays really well when they come home,” McLellan said earlier this week. “We only talk about it after a crappy game, and we don’t plan on having one.” In other words, no sympathy for jet lag, no patience for sluggish starts.

The coach also pointed to the importance of consistency. “We’ve had some time to rest, get the cobwebs out, and now we come home to a good stretch of games. We have to perform well here and put points in the bank,” McLellan said. He noted the tight race in both the division and the conference—every point matters.

Detroit’s four-game set in their own barn is a chance to reestablish rhythm after a tough West Coast swing. With Patrick Kane expected to return to the lineup, and the Rangers making their lone Detroit visit of the season, the stage is set for the Wings to prove their resilience.

McLellan’s tone leaves no room for complacency. He’s not looking for excuses. He’s looking for wins—and he’s made sure his players know it.

