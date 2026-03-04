Legendary Notre Dame Coach Lou Holtz Dies

The college football world is mourning the loss of one of its most iconic figures. Legendary coach Lou Holtz has died at the age of 89.

Holtz, whose career spanned more than five decades, built a reputation as one of the most respected leaders in college athletics. Best known for leading Notre Dame Fighting Irish football to the 1988 national championship, Holtz also left a lasting impact on programs across the country with his relentless discipline, motivational style, and unwavering focus on character.

His family confirmed the news with a public statement reflecting on both his career and his life off the field.

Statement from the Holtz Family

The following message was released by Holtz’s family announcing his passing:

FROM THE FAMILY OF LOU HOLTZ Louis Leo “Lou” Holtz, legendary college football coach, Hall of Famer, bestselling author, and one of America’s most influential motivational voices, has passed away at the age of 89 in Orlando, Florida, surrounded by family. Born January 6, 1937, in Follansbee, West Virginia, Holtz rose from humble beginnings to become one of the most respected figures in college athletics. Over a remarkable five decade career, he led college programs at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina. He transformed every team he inherited and captured the 1988 National Championship with the Fighting Irish. Holtz was preceded in death by his beloved wife of more than 50 years, Beth, with whom he shared a life grounded in faith, devotion, and service. Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others. His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements, including a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, will be announced as details are finalized.

A Career That Spanned Generations

Holtz began his coaching journey in the 1960s and quickly gained recognition as a program builder. Over the years, he served as head coach at several major programs, including:

William & Mary Tribe football

NC State Wolfpack football

Arkansas Razorbacks football

Minnesota Golden Gophers football

Notre Dame Fighting Irish football

South Carolina Gamecocks football

Holtz finished his coaching career with 249 wins, ranking among the most successful coaches in college football history.

His crowning achievement came in 1988, when he guided Notre Dame to a perfect season and a national championship after defeating West Virginia Mountaineers football in the Fiesta Bowl. That season cemented his place among the legends of the sport.

Hall of Fame Legacy

Holtz’s impact on the game extended far beyond wins and losses. Known for his motivational speeches and emphasis on discipline, he became one of the most recognizable voices in college football even after retirement.

In 2008, Holtz was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, an honor that reflected both his on-field success and his influence on generations of players and coaches.

After stepping away from coaching in 2004, Holtz became a prominent analyst and commentator, sharing insights on college football while continuing to deliver motivational speeches across the country.

Remembering a Larger-Than-Life Leader

Holtz’s legacy is defined by more than championships. Former players often spoke about the life lessons they learned under his leadership, lessons about accountability, faith, perseverance, and teamwork.

For many, Holtz represented the old-school spirit of college football: tough, disciplined, and deeply committed to developing young men both on and off the field.

His passing marks the end of an era, but his influence on college football and the countless players he mentored will continue for generations.