Love It or Hate It? Lions Logo Redesign Takes Over Social Media

A bold Detroit Lions logo redesign is making the rounds on social media, and it’s got fans arguing in all caps.

Emily Morgan of @TheDoctorLogos on X (formerly Twitter) recently shared a reimagined Lions logo that quickly went viral. The design features a sleek, modern lion head, but the detail grabbing the most attention is hidden in plain sight: the lion’s mane subtly spells out the word “Lions.”

Detroit Lions Logo Redesign🦁🏈

by emilymorgancreates pic.twitter.com/rrBqHxBEBs — The Dr. Logos © (@TheDoctorLogos) February 23, 2026

Once fans noticed it, the comments exploded.

Some Lions fans absolutely love the creativity, praising the logo’s clean lines, modern feel, and clever typography hidden within the mane. Others? Not so much. Critics argue it strays too far from the classic Lions identity and feels more like a tech brand than an NFL logo.

As is usually the case with redesigns, especially involving a team logo as iconic as Detroit’s, there’s very little middle ground. Fans either want it on a helmet immediately or never want to see it again.

Whether you love it or hate it, one thing is clear: the redesign did exactly what it was supposed to do—get people talking.