LSU believes they can ‘take care of business’ against Michigan

The top-seeded Michigan Wolverines are set to take on the No. 8 seed LSU Tigers

The Tigers are coming off a 76-61 victory over St. Bonaventur, and are featuring an impressive 82.1 PPG. Meanwhile, Michigan moved to the second round with a 82-62 victory against Texas Southern.

And if LSU’s Darius Days‘ prediction holds true, the fans are in for a good one on Monday night.

“Oh definitely,” he said. “It’s going to be a great one. Bring extra popcorn.”

Days is averaging 11.8 points and eight rebounds, and will be one of the key figures the Wolverines must contain if they plan on advancing further. Meanwhile, Days will be tasked with covering Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 14.3 points, 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 blocked shots.

“I’m going to have to work extra hard,” Days said. “I’ve got to get to his legs more since he’s taller than me. Box him out a little bit lower than I box other guys.”

Tip-off for Michigan and LSU is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. CT on Monday from Lucas Oil Stadium.

– – Quotes via Glenn Guilbeau, Lafayette Daily Advertiser Link – –