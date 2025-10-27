LSU Fires Brian Kelly After Back-to-Back SEC Losses

According to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the LSU Tigers have fired head coach Brian Kelly following a disappointing start to the 2025 season.

Sources: LSU coach Brian Kelly was informed of the intention to dismiss him earlier today. The school is expected to inform the team of this development tonight. Talks about the terms of his departure are expected to continue. pic.twitter.com/gaGeTlxEDg — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) October 27, 2025

The decision comes on the heels of Saturday’s 49-25 loss to Texas A&M, which dropped LSU to 5-3 overall and 2-3 in SEC play. It marks a stunning fall for Kelly, who was expected to have LSU competing for an SEC title in his fourth season at the helm.

Kelly, who arrived in Baton Rouge ahead of the 2022 season after a long and successful tenure at Notre Dame, finishes his LSU run with a 48-34 overall record (including postseason play) and two bowl victories. However, despite flashes of success, including a 10-win campaign in 2022, the Tigers struggled to maintain consistency against top-tier opponents in the SEC.

The loss to Texas A&M appeared to be the final straw for the administration, as LSU’s defense once again faltered and the Tigers failed to generate much offensive rhythm after halftime.

The school is expected to name an interim head coach in the coming days while the athletic department begins its search for Kelly’s successor.

LSU fans, who entered the season with College Football Playoff aspirations, are now left wondering what’s next for a program that has struggled to find stability since its 2019 national championship run.