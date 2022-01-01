LSU HC Brian Kelly poaches Cincinnati coordinator

On New Year’s Eve, No. 4 Cincinnati was molly-whopped by No. 1 Alabama and now they are reportedly loosing one of their coordinators.
According to a report from Adam Rittenberg, LSU head coach Brian Kelly is hiring Cincinnati OC Mike Denbrook to take the same position with the Tigers.
Source: Mike Denbrock to #LSU is a done deal. He will be the Tigers’ offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. https://t.co/gNPXjRYkg4
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 2, 2022
