LSU HC Brian Kelly poaches Cincinnati coordinator

He worked with Kelly at Notre Dame from 2010-2016

On New Year’s Eve, No. 4 Cincinnati was molly-whopped by No. 1 Alabama and now they are reportedly loosing one of their coordinators.

According to a report from Adam Rittenberg, LSU head coach Brian Kelly is hiring Cincinnati OC Mike Denbrook to take the same position with the Tigers.

