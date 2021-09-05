LSU head coach Ed Orgeron calls out UCLA fan: ‘Bring your a** on, in your sissy blue shirt!’ [Video]

Prior to Saturday night’s game between LSU and UCLA, LSU head coach Ed Orgeron was on his way to the stadium when he had a hilarious interaction with a fan.

Though we cannot hear what the fan said, it was enough for Orgeron to fire back.

“Bring your ass on, in your sissy blue shirt,” Orgeron said to the fan.

Ed Orgeron 1 UCLA Fan 0

