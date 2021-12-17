LSU QB transfer Max Johnson announces where he will play in 2022



Following the conclusion of the 2021 regular season, LSU QB Max Johnson announced he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Well, Johnson has reportedly decided on where he will be taking his talents and the winner is… Texas A&M!!!

As noted by Chris Vannini, Johnson and LSU defeated Texas A&M in their final game of the season.

