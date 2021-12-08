LSU’s quarterback enters transfer portal following hiring of Brian Kelly

The LSU Tigers have a new head coach in Brian Kelly and now they are going to need a new starting QB.

Just moments ago, (now former) LSU QB Max Johnson took to Twitter to announce that he is leaving the Tigers to enter the transfer portal.

We are guessing Kelly’s fake southern accent had something to do with Johnson’s decision!

LSU, Thank you for allowing me to pursue my academic and athletic career here. I have made strong relationships that will last a lifetime with coaches, staff and especially my teammates! With careful and prayerful consideration, I am entering the transfer portal. — Max Johnson (@Max_Johnson_14) December 8, 2021