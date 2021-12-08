LSU’s quarterback enters transfer portal following hiring of Brian Kelly

The LSU Tigers have a new head coach in Brian Kelly and now they are going to need a new starting QB.

Just moments ago, (now former) LSU QB Max Johnson took to Twitter to announce that he is leaving the Tigers to enter the transfer portal.

We are guessing Kelly’s fake southern accent had something to do with Johnson’s decision!

