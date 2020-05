The Detroit Red Wings boasted arguably the greatest lineup in NHL history during the legendary 2001-02 NHL Season when they skated nine future Hall of Fame players en route to the franchise’s 10th Stanley Cup win.

Of course, one of those players was forward Luc Robitaille, the NHL’s highest scoring left-winger. He scored 30 goals for Detroit during the 2001-02 regular season and earned his first ever championship that year.

Take a look back at every goal he scored during the memorable season: