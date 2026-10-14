fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 15 vs PHI · 7:30 PM1-3Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 17 vs NU · 12:00 PM2-4Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 17 vs PSU · 3:30 PM3-2Next gameLionsSun, Oct 25 vs GB · 4:25 PM3-2 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons1-1Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 15 vs PHI · 7:30 PM1-3

Lucas Raymond Demoted to Third Line Amid Goal Drought

Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings, demoted to the third line
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Detroit Red Wings winger Lucas Raymond has scored zero goals and has recorded four assists, along with a plus/minus rating of minus-4, in six games played this season for Detroit. Raymond has been goalless for 13 straight games dating back to the 2025-26 NHL season, with his last goal coming April 2 at Philadelphia.

DSN TVRed Wings · newest firstAll Red Wings video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

With him being in a goalless drought, head coach Todd McLellan demoted him from the first line to the third line on Wednesday morning during practice. Raymond being on the third line could be a wake-up call for him.

New Detroit Red Wings lines with Lucas Raymond demoted to the third line

Ansar Khan of mlive.com was at Red Wings practice on Wednesday. Viktor Arvidsson, Dylan Larkin, and Nate Danielson are the new first line after Raymond was demoted. The second line of Alex DeBrincat, Emmitt Finnie, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard stays intact.

The new third line features Michael Rasmussen, Andrew Copp, and Raymond. The fourth line features Sheldon Dries, J.T. Compher, and Keegan Kolesar. Hopefully, this shakeup will wake up Raymond and end his goalless drought to begin the 2026-27 NHL season.

Still on first power play unit for now

Despite being demoted to the third line, Raymond is still on the first power-play unit for now. Larkin, Arvidsson, DeBrincat, and Moritz Seider are the other players on the first power play unit for Detroit. This season, the Red Wings are converting on 20 percent of power play opportunities.

McLellan has not given up on Lucas Raymond

Keeping Raymond on the top power-play unit tracks with what McLellan said about him a day before the demotion. “He’s been attempting to get more there, I think this year, than last year. He’s been a little bit snakebitten; there were a couple of really good power play shots that, even in Montreal, the goaltender made an outstanding save,” McLellan said, per Michael Whitaker of The Hockey News. “I think it will come for Lucas. His game has been okay. So, the scoring, it’s going to happen eventually.”

With the next game being against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, Oct. 15, this could be a golden chance for Raymond to end his drought. The Flyers are the team he scored his last goal against.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy