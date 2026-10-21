Counting the end of last season, Lucas Raymond hadn’t scored a goal in 15 games before Tuesday night’s game against the Seattle Kraken. Raymond had scored the game-winning goal in the shootout against the San Jose Sharks on Oct. 17, but shootout goals do not make it to the stat sheet, so that essentially didn’t count. You know what does count? A power-play goal in the third period by Raymond, set up by Alex DeBrincat and Dylan Larkin.

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Oct 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond (23) looks on during a faceoff in the second period against the San Jose Sharks at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bradshaw Sevald-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

Lucas Raymond is one of our best forwards and has been for a few seasons now. He has posted over 70 points in each of the last three seasons, with at least 25 goals in each. When one of our top forwards goes on a goal drought, the fans notice, and this drought came at a time when most Red Wings news was bad news. Even though we lost this game, Ray getting his goal is a huge relief, and we still picked up a point.

The Cat Strikes Again, and Lucas Raymond Set It Up

Alex DeBrincat added another milestone to his career as he netted his 300th career goal. His 300th was the game-tying power-play goal that sent us to overtime with just 17 seconds remaining in the game, assisted by Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. Todd McLellan pointed straight at the pass afterward: “A lot of guys would have just shot that. But (Raymond) saw ‘Cat’ off to the side, and ‘Cat’ doesn’t miss many of those.” The Cat has 11 points in nine games played, leading the Red Wings in goals and points.

THE CAT'S 300TH WITH :17 TO PLAY pic.twitter.com/knKPN0AmiP — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 21, 2026

Resiliency on Show in the Third Period

Resiliency has been something we have heard Todd McLellan talk about often. He wants a team that can hold on to the handlebars when the going gets tough and get back in the game. The third period against Seattle showcased this mentality that Todd wants and brought it into reality. Detroit started the third period down 3-0, but quickly gained back control and made it a hockey game. Viktor Arvidsson started the scoring with his fourth goal of the season and continues to be an asset to Detroit. Then Raymond, as we already talked about, ended his drought on the power play; then the Cat brought it to overtime with a power-play goal and his 300th. We lost the game in the shootout 4-3 but kept our points streak alive at five straight games.

NEW: The Red Wings kept their point streak alive with a big, late push — another example of their early-season resilience. But while that’s obviously positive, the reason we know so much about their resilience this early in the season is hard to escape. https://t.co/paMR7YYHVu — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) October 21, 2026

On Deck in Vancouver

The Red Wings continue their road trip Thursday night, Oct. 22, against the Vancouver Canucks, who come in at 2-8-1 and on an eight-game losing streak. Puck drop is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET. The Red Wings will need to be wary of Vancouver because a team in that spot tends to play desperate hockey, and desperate hockey can lead to some offense if not shut down properly. Detroit can’t go into this game cocky just because Vancouver isn’t playing well.