fb
Newsletter
Social-Stamp-Detroit-Sports-Nation
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 15 vs PHI · 7:30 PM1-3Next gameMichigan State SpartansSat, Oct 17 vs NU · 12:00 PM2-4Next gameMichigan WolverinesSat, Oct 17 vs PSU · 3:30 PM3-2Next gameLionsSun, Oct 25 vs GB · 4:25 PM3-2 · NFC North2025-26 seasonPistons1-1Latest completed season2026 seasonTigers76-86Latest completed season
Next gameRed WingsThu, Oct 15 vs PHI · 7:30 PM1-3

Red Wings Fans Have Had Enough of Lucas Raymond

Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings during his 13-game goalless drought
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Detroit Red Wings winger Lucas Raymond has scored zero goals and recorded four assists, with a minus-4 rating, in six games this season. The drought runs deeper than the six games. Raymond has not scored since April 2 at Philadelphia, a stretch of 13 consecutive games that reaches back into the 2025-26 season.

DSN TVRed Wings · newest firstAll Red Wings video →
Detroit Sports Nation TVAds play inside the video

Head coach Todd McLellan said before Tuesday’s game that the goals are coming. “I think it will come for Lucas. His game has been okay. So, the scoring, it’s going to happen eventually.” It did not happen Tuesday either, and fans are getting tired of waiting.

Detroit Red Wings Fans Are Turning on Lucas Raymond

Some Detroit fans have turned on Raymond now that the drought has reached 13 games. They are also upset about the turnover he made in overtime on Tuesday, which sprung Jesper Bratt up the middle to Jack Hughes for the breakaway winner in New Jersey’s 5-4 victory.

Lucas Raymond Has to Find the Net Fast

With Raymond off to a nightmare start to the 2026-27 season, it is not a surprise that fans are turning on him. He has not helped matters, and Detroit is 1-3-2 with four points. Raymond is only 24 years old and is signed through the 2031-32 season at an $8.075 million cap hit, so he is not going anywhere. He has to get out of this slump fast, or Detroit fans will keep letting him hear about it.

Picture of Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan

Glenn Kaplan covers all of Detroit sports on this website. I have written for different outlets in the past for Gridiron Heroics, Wisconsin Sports Heroics, the Sporting News, and other outlets. Big NHL fan.
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments

Get the DSN Daily

Get the biggest stories across Detroit sports. Choose your teams so we can tailor your experience as personalization rolls out.

Choose your team interests (optional)

Team interests
or subscribe with Google

Both options use the subscription checkbox above. Google sign-in alone does not subscribe you.

Team interests personalize your preferences and do not subscribe you to separate team newsletters. You can change interests or unsubscribe from DSN Daily at any time. Privacy policy