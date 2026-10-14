Red Wings Fans Have Had Enough of Lucas Raymond

Detroit Red Wings winger Lucas Raymond has scored zero goals and recorded four assists, with a minus-4 rating, in six games this season. The drought runs deeper than the six games. Raymond has not scored since April 2 at Philadelphia, a stretch of 13 consecutive games that reaches back into the 2025-26 season.

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Head coach Todd McLellan said before Tuesday’s game that the goals are coming. “I think it will come for Lucas. His game has been okay. So, the scoring, it’s going to happen eventually.” It did not happen Tuesday either, and fans are getting tired of waiting.

Detroit Red Wings Fans Are Turning on Lucas Raymond

Some Detroit fans have turned on Raymond now that the drought has reached 13 games. They are also upset about the turnover he made in overtime on Tuesday, which sprung Jesper Bratt up the middle to Jack Hughes for the breakaway winner in New Jersey’s 5-4 victory.

Raymond might need to go down to the A — RedWingNut (@DeadWingFan) October 14, 2026

Lucas Raymond playing like he's recovering from a coma! 🤨 — Gregwings (@GregoryLefaive) October 14, 2026

Raymond needs to go to Grand Rapids to find his cane. Once again too passive, leads to a breakaway for the Devils. — Chris Butler (@MadridistaChris) October 14, 2026

Can Raymond please request a trade? — AndrewK (@AndrewKThatsMe) October 14, 2026

Go ahead and move Raymond I can’t watch him pass up another shot — Kronwalled (@vettel420) October 14, 2026

So Lucas Raymond with a nightmare of an OT…. — Jesse L Dean (@JesseLDean44) October 14, 2026

Lucas Raymond Has to Find the Net Fast

With Raymond off to a nightmare start to the 2026-27 season, it is not a surprise that fans are turning on him. He has not helped matters, and Detroit is 1-3-2 with four points. Raymond is only 24 years old and is signed through the 2031-32 season at an $8.075 million cap hit, so he is not going anywhere. He has to get out of this slump fast, or Detroit fans will keep letting him hear about it.