Detroit Red Wings F Lucas Raymond Suffers Injury vs. Maple Leafs

The Detroit Red Wings lost more than just momentum early in Monday night’s clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs; they lost one of their top forwards.

Just eight minutes into the first period, Lucas Raymond exited the game after suffering an upper-body injury. The 23-year-old winger was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest, leaving the Red Wings shorthanded against one of the NHL’s most dangerous offensive teams.

Raymond, who already had two goals in his first two games this season, appeared to be in discomfort after a hard collision near the boards. The team provided no immediate update beyond the initial upper-body designation, but his absence was felt throughout the game.

Despite being outshot 41–15, Detroit managed to steal a 3–2 win in Toronto thanks to a late goal from Mason Appleton, marking his first goal as a Red Wing.

Head coach Todd McLellan is expected to provide an update on Raymond’s status before the team’s next matchup, as Detroit looks to maintain its early-season momentum despite the setback.