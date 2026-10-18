A Lucas Raymond shootout winner beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday night, and it still will not show up as a goal on his stat line. The win moves the Detroit Red Wings to 3-3-2 on the season. Raymond’s goal drought keeps going anyway, because shootout goals never reach a player’s totals. He is without a goal in eight games this season, and 15 straight counting the end of last season.

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Why Lucas Raymond’s Shootout Winner Won’t Count

The league keeps shootout attempts in their own statistical category, separate from goals and points. The winning team collects the extra goal in its own ledger, which is why the final reads 4-3, but the skater who scored it gets nothing on his season line. So Raymond sits at zero goals and four assists in eight games, three of those assists on the power play. Statistically, he has still been a factor for the Wings. Hopefully seeing the puck in the back of the net, even in a skills competition, shakes him out of this slump. Raymond had this to say after the game about chasing his first goal.

“I go out there every night and I want to score. I want to contribute to the team in that way, and obviously when things aren’t going your way, you have got to look at things. But I think it’s easier now to kind of see it as a big picture. Right now, I feel like I’m getting a lot of looks and creating a lot of chances.”

DeBrincat Ties It With 1:33 Left

Detroit needed a two-goal third period to get to the shootout at all. Justin Faulk opened the scoring on the power play in the first, then Dmitry Orlov, Macklin Celebrini and Ivar Stenberg answered to put San Jose up 3-1 early in the third. Emmitt Finnie cut it to one at 5:00, and Alex DeBrincat tied it with 1:33 left in regulation, poking home a scramble at 6-on-5 after Todd McLellan pulled John Gibson for an extra attacker. Viktor Arvidsson and Moritz Seider drew the assists. The Cat now has five goals and four assists and leads Detroit in points.

Finnie Line Continues to Hum

The Alex DeBrincat, Emmitt Finnie, and Michael Brandsegg-Nygard line continues to show dominance, and it is making the case to stay on the first line. Finnie is starting to look like a 1C both offensively and defensively. His entire 200-foot game has improved since last year, and his skating ability and speed complement every inch of the ice. Having a number one or two center who is sound on both ends of the ice, mixed with Finnie’s skating, is dangerous to other teams. Finnie had 18:45 TOI and a faceoff percentage of 53.3%, plus a goal and an assist. Those are the numbers you want to see from a 1C, especially one filling the Dylan Larkin gap as Larkin gets up to speed after an upper-body injury kept him out of the first two games of the season.

DeBrincat and Brandsegg-Nygard both had a point against San Jose as well, with Brandsegg-Nygard picking up an assist on the Finnie goal early in the third. Finnie and Brandsegg-Nygard are a beacon of offense for this team.

Moritz Seider: Diesel

Moritz Seider, in my opinion, is the Red Wings’ best player. I don’t think many of you will argue with me on that. He has yet to miss a game, which is impressive in itself because of how physical he plays. Mo blocks shots, makes battering hits, and can reverse-check with the best of them. Seider had 29:46 TOI, two assists, one on the Finnie goal and one on the game-tying goal by DeBrincat, along with four blocked shots and four hits. Seider is a machine, and his coach said it better.

“What can I say? You have to be here watching it and appreciating it because he’s a machine. He plays heavy, hard minutes. And I’ve said this before, he’s like a diesel truck. He never gets tired. He just keeps going. He sells out for his team, blocking shots. And then he goes out and does it again… It’s pretty inspiring.”

That was Todd McLellan on Moritz Seider, speaking after the game.

Seider leads the Wings in assists with five and is eighth in the NHL in average time on ice at 25:44 per game. Mo is second in franchise history in blocked shots, behind Niklas Kronwall, another superstar European defenseman. I can’t say enough great things about Seider; he is by far the brightest light in a playoff drought that reached 10 straight seasons last spring.

Up Next: Four Games on the Road

The win over the Sharks comes right before a four-game road trip. Detroit opens in Seattle on Tuesday, then plays Vancouver, Calgary and Edmonton. That means a rematch with the 5-3-1 Kraken, who handed Detroit a 6-3 loss at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 9, and a visit to the red-hot 6-1-1 Oilers.