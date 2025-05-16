How to See Ludacris Live at Comerica Park After Tigers Game

Ludacris will perform live at Comerica Park after the Tigers game on June 13. Game tickets include the concert, with VIP Field Passes available now.

Detroit Tigers baseball + Ludacris concert = best Friday night of the summer? Sign us up.

Detroit fans are in for a treat on Friday, June 13, when Ludacris hits the Comerica Park stage after the Tigers take on the Cincinnati Reds at 7:10 p.m. It’s all part of the Sounds of Summer Postgame Concert Series — and if you’ve got a ticket to the game, you’re already in.

Yes, everyone with a game ticket is invited to stick around for the concert. That means nine innings of baseball followed by a live show from one of the most iconic names in hip-hop.

Let’s just say — it’s about to get luda.

TL;DR

Ludacris is performing at Comerica Park on June 13 after the Tigers face the Reds. The postgame concert is included with your game ticket. VIP packages are also available for fans who want field access and a closer view of the show.

Ludacris Headlines Tigers’ Postgame Concert June 13

The Tigers will host the Reds at 7:10 p.m. on Friday, June 13, and once the final out is recorded, Ludacris will take the stage. The performance is the latest addition to the Sounds of Summer Postgame Concert Series — giving fans one more reason to head downtown for a Friday night at the ballpark.

🎟️ All game ticket holders can attend the concert

🎤 Concert begins shortly after the game ends

🧢 Venue: Comerica Park, home of the Detroit Tigers

There’s no need to buy a separate concert ticket — it’s all included.

Upgrade With a VIP Ticket Package

Want to get closer to the action?

VIP Field Passes are available for fans who want to watch the concert from down on the field. You can:

Buy a VIP concert ticket package (game ticket + field pass)

(game ticket + field pass) OR add a VIP Field Pass Only if you’ve already got a game ticket

Note: VIP packages are extremely limited and tend to go fast. So if you’re thinking about turning this into the ultimate Tigers + Ludacris experience, now’s the time to jump on it.

Key Takeaways

Ludacris will perform live at Comerica Park after the Tigers-Reds game on June 13.

on June 13. The concert is included with your game ticket .

. VIP Field Passes are available for purchase if you want to upgrade the experience.

Game time is 7:10 p.m., with the concert to follow immediately after.

The Bottom Line

Baseball, beer, summer weather — and Ludacris?

Yeah, that’s a Detroit night done right.

Get your tickets now, lock in a VIP pass if you want to be part of the on-field party, and plan for a postgame celebration that’s anything but ordinary.

Because when Ludacris comes to town, you don’t want to be anywhere else.



Sources: DetroitTigers.com. Drafted with AI assistance and fact-checked by DSN editorial staff.