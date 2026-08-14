Dan Campbell Praises Luke Altmyer After Lions Debut

Luke Altmyer’s first NFL box score will not tell the story Dan Campbell saw Thursday night.

The Detroit Lions rookie quarterback threw two interceptions and lost a fumble during a 16-14 preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. He also showed accuracy, touch, mobility and enough composure to direct an 80-yard touchdown drive with the game slipping away.

For an undrafted quarterback taking his first NFL snaps, it was imperfect. It was also promising.

Luke Altmyer received the workload Detroit planned

Altmyer completed 13 of 22 passes for 130 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He handled most of Detroit’s offensive snaps while recently signed veteran Josh Dobbs received a shorter early appearance.

Campbell made it clear after the game that Dobbs’ departure was not a benching or a reaction to anything Altmyer had done.

“That was always the plan,” Campbell said following Detroit’s loss. “Give Dobbs a little bit and let Altmyer take most of the game. There was nothing more to it than that.”

Altmyer played 44 offensive snaps, while Dobbs played 22. The split made sense. Dobbs joined the Lions only days before the game, while Altmyer had spent the offseason learning the offense and working with Detroit’s younger players.

The rookie needed the experience. Campbell wanted to see how he would respond when a practice script became a live NFL game.

Campbell liked what he saw from the rookie

Altmyer did not look overwhelmed by the stage. He handled the huddle, made several accurate throws downfield and kept Detroit’s offense organized despite playing behind a makeshift offensive line.

“I thought Luke did a really good job,” Campbell said. “For a young guy, I want to be careful. I don’t want to give him too much sugar and rot his teeth out.”

That is classic Campbell. Praise the player, then make sure the praise does not become comfortable.

Altmyer earned the positive review because the traits Detroit had seen during training camp followed him to Paycor Stadium.

“What you feel in practice showed up,” Campbell said. “The composure. It wasn’t too big for him.”

That may be the most important part of Altmyer’s debut.

Quarterbacks can look comfortable during controlled practices in Allen Park. The evaluation changes when the pass rush is live, the pocket begins collapsing and an opposing defense disguises its intentions.

Altmyer never appeared frantic. He made mistakes, but he continued attacking.

Altmyer’s touch showed up against Cincinnati

The rookie’s best throws offered a glimpse of why he has generated interest throughout Lions training camp.

Altmyer does not possess the strongest arm in Detroit’s quarterback room. His value comes from timing, ball placement and knowing how much air to put under a throw. Those qualities were visible against the Bengals.

“The accuracy showed up,” Campbell said. “Those deep balls, he has a touch about him. He can make some of those throws. I thought that showed up.”

Altmyer’s touchdown pass was his best moment.

With Detroit trailing 16-6 late in the fourth quarter, Altmyer guided the offense on a 12-play, 80-yard drive. He finished it by finding Tarik Black for a 24-yard touchdown with 1:35 remaining.

Altmyer then kept the ball on the two-point conversion and reached the end zone, pulling the Lions within 16-14.

That sequence required more than arm talent. Detroit needed Altmyer to manage the clock, move the offense and remain composed after a difficult night.

He did all three.

The turnovers require context

Altmyer’s three turnovers cannot be erased, but they should not all be evaluated the same way.

His first interception came after a pass went through Isaac TeSlaa’s hands and deflected to the defense. The rookie delivered a catchable ball. The result went against his stat line.

The fumble came on a failed exchange with running back Jacob Saylors near Detroit’s goal line. That mistake created an immediate scoring opportunity for Cincinnati and must be corrected.

Altmyer’s final interception came with 25 seconds remaining after Detroit’s defense gave the offense one final chance. Starting from his own 9-yard line, the rookie tried to push the ball downfield and was intercepted by Russ Yeast.

It ended the comeback, but Campbell did not sound troubled by the rookie encountering adversity.

“The mistakes he made were great,” Campbell said. “Thank goodness. You have to have those mistakes to learn from at any position, but especially at quarterback.”

Preseason football exists for those moments.

Detroit can correct a mishandled exchange in August. Altmyer can study why his final throw sailed and learn what options were available. Those lessons become far more expensive once the regular season begins.

Detroit has a quarterback worth developing

Altmyer’s path changed when Teddy Bridgewater stepped away from the Lions.

Detroit responded by signing Dobbs, an experienced veteran capable of backing up Jared Goff. That move gives the Lions protection while allowing Altmyer to develop without being rushed into a job he may not be ready to handle.

The rookie still has a roster case to make. Detroit must decide whether to carry three quarterbacks or risk exposing Altmyer to waivers in hopes of bringing him back to the practice squad.

Thursday night strengthened the argument for keeping him.

Altmyer did not play a clean game. He showed enough command and passing ability to make losing him uncomfortable.

Campbell’s final assessment captured the night better than the quarterback’s passer rating did.

“I thought it was a good debut for him.”

It was.

Bottom Line

Luke Altmyer’s Lions debut featured two interceptions, a lost fumble and a late comeback that nearly stole the game.

Detroit saw the rookie make accurate throws, stay calm after mistakes and lead an 80-yard touchdown drive when the offense needed him most. Campbell was not searching for perfection. He wanted to see whether Altmyer looked like he belonged.

For one preseason night in Cincinnati, the answer was yes.