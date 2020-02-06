Luke Fickell says he’s not spoken to anyone from MSU about coaching job

All eyes are upon the Michigan State Spartans to see who will fill the now-vacant head coaching position following the sudden and stunning resignation of long-time coach Mark Dantonio earlier this week.

Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell has been pegged by many to be the front-runner for the job, but the man himself said that he’s yet to speak to anyone in East Lansing regarding the job. And while he and Dantonio have regular communication, Fickell admitted to being taken aback by his stepping down.

- Advertisement -

“I have talked to nobody,” the Cincinnati coach said on during an interview ESPNU on SiriusXM Radio on Wednesday.

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

“I didn’t see it coming,” he added about Dantonio’s stepping down.

Fickell boasts a 32-20 career record as a head coach, including a 6-7 mark during his year as interim head coach of the Ohio State Buckeyes. He led Cincinnati to a win in the Birmingham Bowl this season after an 11-3 record.

– – Quote courtesy of David Jesse of the Detroit Free Press – –