Luke Fickell tweets message to Bearcat Nation after turning down Michigan State

On Monday, Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell broke the hearts of Spartan fans when he decided to turn down Michigan State’s offer to replace Mark Dantonio.
Just moments ago, Fickell tweeted out the following message to Bearcat Nation.
Looking forward to more of this in 2020!
Who’s with us?! 🎟: https://t.co/phJIRJVZQx#Bearcats | #TEAMpic.twitter.com/B2CipamiMH
— Luke Fickell (@CoachFick) February 10, 2020
On to Plan B for Michigan State.
Spartan fans won’t be thrilled with Michigan State’s ‘Plan B’
