According to reports, despite reportedly getting an offer from the Detroit Red Wings, F Luke Glendening has decided to sign a two-year, $1.5 million deal with the Dallas Stars.

We wish Luke the best of luck.

Stars GM Jim Nill was AGM in Detroit when the Red Wings first signed Glendening, and when he was part of Griffins’ Calder Cup win in 2013. Red Wings lose their alternate captain and another right-shot forward. https://t.co/ppG55Vu7bB — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) July 28, 2021