Luke Glendening proving to be extremely underrated player for Red Wings

There’s no question about it – Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Glendening has proven himself to be among the most underrated players in the National Hockey League today.

He’s a defensive forward who isn’t known for being flashy, but one of the hardest workers you can find. His return to the lineup on Saturday following a two-game absence was a welcome addition, as he recorded his first career three point game with a goal and two assists.

And to make things better, he’s the NHL leader in faceoff percentage among players who have taken at least 200 draws:

Cool Hand Luke. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nR8tCg9WtT — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 15, 2021

“He’s a big piece of our team,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “He can win big faceoffs, he’s a heart-and-soul guy. Our guys know what he brings to the table. For him to get rewarded offensively is good, I think he has worked very hard at his skill set to make himself a better hockey player.”

The eight year veteran is a Michigan native and played collegiately at the University of Michigan, and fourtinely finds himself matched up against the top offensive players of Detroit’s opposition.

His infectious personality and competitive nature rubs off on those around him, and was also named one of the team’s assistant captains due to his leadership capabilities.

While the Red Wings continue their rebuild, fans are fortunate to be able to count one of hockey’s hardest workers as one of their own.

