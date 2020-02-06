23.6 F
Detroit
Thursday, February 6, 2020
Detroit Pistons News

Luke Kennard on trade rumors: "It's that time of year"

By Michael Whitaker

While finding one’s self in the middle of trade rumors (especially in your third season in the NBA) could be jarring for some players, don’t count Detroit Pistons guard Luke Kennard among them.

The third year former Duke Blue Devil has been sidelined since December with bilateral knee tendinitis, and is now finding his name among potential candidates that could be shipped out of town before today’s 3:00 PM EST Trade Deadline. However, Kennard is handling it like a professional.

“It’s that time of the year. You’re going to see rumors and it’s hard not to see them these days. It’s that time of the year; things come out,” Kennard said after Wednesday’s shootaround. “If your name comes out, it means you’re worth some value. I’m not too worried about it and I haven’t gotten into it that much, really. I’m a Piston right now and that’s what I’m focused on. I’m working to get back healthy and playing.”

Kennard was enjoying a career year before his injury, averaging 15.8 PPG and 4.1 APG while shooting 44.2%.

“It’s going really well; I’m happy with the progress and taking it day by day,” Kennard said of his progress. “I’m feeling really good and continuing to work every day to make sure I’m 100 percent.”

The Phoenix Suns were one team rumored to be in the running for Kennard’s services, but the two sides backed away from a deal after being able to come to an agreement on the particulars.

– – Quotes courtesy of Rod Beard of The Detroit News – –

