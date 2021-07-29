Luke Witkowski demolishes Joakim Nordstrom then fights Noel Acciari [VIDEO]

The Detroit Red Wings brought back a familiar face on Thursday afternoon, agreeing to terms with enforcer Luke Witkowski on a two-year deal for his second tour of duty with the Red Wings.

Not only a versatile player, but Witkowski is known for his willingness to drop the gloves, and often. Let’s throw it back to 2019 when he absolutely demolished Boston Bruins forward Joakim Nordstrom, and then backed it up by dropping the gloves against Noel Acciari:

<noscript><iframe loading="lazy" title="GOTTA SEE IT: Luke Witkowski buries Nordstrom, beats up Acciari" width="990" height="557" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/ssfz6I9PJbg?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

We’re looking forward to seeing more of this!