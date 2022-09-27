The Corner

Lynn Henning Interview: What Went Wrong For The Detroit Tigers – Part 1

By Amy Price
Lynn Henning And A.J. Reilly Discuss Al Avila & What Went Wrong For The Detroit Tigers

Lynn Henning of the Detroit News joins A.J. Reilly to discuss Al Avila and what went wrong for the Detroit Tigers over the last seven years. How bad were the trades and signings, or was it purely a misevaluation of talent?

About The Show:

The Corner with A.J Reilly – The official Detroit Tigers Podcast for DSN! Hosted by AJ Reilly. New episodes are LIVE Monday and Thursday every week at 6 pm.

