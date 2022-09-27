Lynn Henning Interview: What Went Wrong For The Detroit Tigers – Part 1

Lynn Henning And A.J. Reilly Discuss Al Avila & What Went Wrong For The Detroit Tigers

Lynn Henning of the Detroit News joins A.J. Reilly to discuss Al Avila and what went wrong for the Detroit Tigers over the last seven years. How bad were the trades and signings, or was it purely a misevaluation of talent?

Watch more from AJ and the Corner Watch Now

Check out https://gearupdetroit.shop and get 25% off your purchase by using coupon code CORNER25OFF

About The Show:

The Corner with A.J Reilly – The official Detroit Tigers Podcast for DSN! Hosted by AJ Reilly. New episodes are LIVE Monday and Thursday every week at 6 pm.