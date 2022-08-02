How much longer will Detroit Tigers fans have to deal with the failure of a general manager that is Al Avila?

After all, Avila has been the Tigers’ GM for roughly seven seasons now and he has clearly failed to rebuild what was a once proud franchise.

Well, for those of you who are hoping (and maybe even praying) that Avila is fired, we have some potentially good news to pass along.

According to Lynn Henning of the Detroit News, Avila will likely be fired following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

Al Avila's time in Detroit needs to be OVER!

Lynn Henning says Tigers GM Al Avila will likely be fired

Now, it is important to note that Henning is not “reporting” anything here but rather letting us know what he believes will happen at the conclusion of the season.

From Detroit News:

Avila clearly stayed away from late trades that were judged by him to be shaky swaps. Whatever the Tigers crowd thinks of Avila, he wasn’t, in good conscience, going to feather another team’s nest and not get adequate flesh in return.

“Nothing moved the needle,” Avila told reporters.

So, now for the season’s final two months — which most likely will be Avila’s final weeks as Tigers GM.

There are no assurances, of course, that Chris Ilitch, who functions as Tigers owner, will replace Avila.

But there will be little choice.

Ilitch has to understand he has lost the fans in 2022. Most of Comerica Park’s customers went along with a marathon rebuild, which always was going to be lengthy, owing to the bloated mess of a ballclub Avila inherited in 2015. A year ago, it looked as if the fans’ patience and Avila’s persistence had paid off.

But this year’s nightmare has turned more into a death-spiral following last year’s revival. It’s as far as Tigers Nation can go.

Nation, do you believe Chris Ilitch will finally fire Al Avila?

