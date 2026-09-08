MAC Takes Michigan’s Hail Mary Win to the NCAA

The controversy surrounding Michigan’s wild 13-12 victory over Western Michigan has taken another turn, and this time the Mid-American Conference is asking college football’s governing bodies to change how the game is recognized. The MAC appeal, announced Tuesday, went to the NCAA FBS Oversight Committee and the College Football Playoff, and it argues that replay officials failed to follow the established protocol when determining whether time remained on the clock.

How Michigan Got Its One Second Back

The dispute centers on the final seconds of Saturday’s game at Michigan Stadium. With Western Michigan leading 12-7, Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood launched a Hail Mary that initially appeared to end the game. Officials then reviewed the play and determined that one second remained because Western Michigan defensive back Micah Davis had made contact with the ball after leaving his feet from out of bounds. That gave Michigan one final opportunity, and Underwood connected with JJ Buchanan for a 47-yard touchdown that turned an apparent Western Michigan victory into a 13-12 Michigan win.

What the MAC Appeal Actually Argues

The MAC’s investigation challenges the process behind that decision. According to MAC Commissioner Dr. Jon Steinbrecher, the established replay protocol requires officials to use the game clock displayed on the program feed when determining whether time remains. The conference says the Big Ten replay crew instead relied on the clock feed embedded within its replay system. The MAC concluded that this was not simply a disagreement over judgment, but an error in applying the required replay procedure.

Had the proper protocol been followed, the MAC says no additional second would have been placed on the clock. Western Michigan would have won 12-7, handing Michigan one of the biggest upsets in recent program history and leaving new Wolverines head coach Kyle Whittingham with a stunning defeat in his debut. Instead, Michigan improved to 1-0 while Western Michigan fell to 0-1.

The Broncos Owned 40 Minutes of the Game

The numbers show just how close the Broncos came to pulling off the upset. Western Michigan controlled possession for 40:08 to Michigan’s 19:52 and ran 67 offensive plays to the Wolverines’ 48. The Broncos also held Michigan to 106 rushing yards and forced three turnovers. Michigan still out-gained Western Michigan 276-221 on its handful of drives, with quarterback Bryce Underwood finishing 12-of-22 for 170 yards with one touchdown and one interception and Buchanan catching six passes for 126 yards.

Western Michigan Already Stood Down

The controversy has extended beyond the final ruling because the replay decision appeared to conflict with what viewers saw on the broadcast and the stadium clock. The Big Ten previously defended the decision, saying synchronized replay footage supported the conclusion that the ball touched a Western Michigan player before the clock reached zero. Western Michigan itself never challenged the result, with university president Russ Kavalhuna saying Sunday that he wanted to find a way to appeal and there was none, and that he saw nothing unfair or untoward in how the review was reached.

Now the conference is taking the fight further. The MAC is asking both the NCAA and CFP to recognize Western Michigan as the actual winner for purposes of rankings, evaluations and postseason selection deliberations. Whether either body has the authority to rewrite an official result remains to be seen, but the controversy has evolved from a disputed Hail Mary into a much larger question about how college football handles its most important moments.

For Michigan, the record still says 1-0. For the MAC, however, the record does not tell the whole story.