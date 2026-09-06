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TodayTigersat CLE · 1:40 PMStarts in 5h 33m · MLB.TV, CLEGuardians.TV, Tigers.TV

MAC Commissioner Responds to Big Ten Explanation in Michigan Miracle vs. WMU

MAC commissioner Michigan final second
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The Mid-American Conference is not challenging the controversial replay decision that gave Michigan one final play against Western Michigan.

MAC commissioner Jon Steinbrecher said the conference and Western Michigan contacted the Big Ten after Saturday night’s 13-12 Michigan victory seeking clarification about why one second was restored to the clock. According to Steinbrecher, the Big Ten subsequently provided video and audio from the replay process that confirmed its explanation.

MAC commissioner Michigan final second

“I commend Western Michigan for the outstanding effort and a well-played game, and I offer my congratulations to Michigan,” Steinbrecher said in his statement. “I also appreciate the collaborative efforts of the Big Ten office and its prompt response in reviewing the play and providing the requested clarification.”

The disputed sequence came after Bryce Underwood’s initial Hail Mary attempt appeared to end the game. Replay officials restored one second after determining that Western Michigan safety Micah Davis touched the ball while established out of bounds before the stadium clock expired. Michigan then used its extra snap to produce Underwood’s 47-yard game-winning touchdown to JJ Buchanan.

The Big Ten later released its own detailed explanation of the replay process, including how synchronized camera footage was used to determine the timing.

For Western Michigan, the result remains a brutal one after coming within a second of knocking off the No. 16 Wolverines. For Michigan, which entered the opener with several major questions surrounding Kyle Whittingham’s debut, the ruling stands.

And at least publicly, the MAC is satisfied with why.

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Richard Knight

Richard Knight is a sports writer covering Detroit sports with a focus on the Detroit Lions, Tigers, Red Wings, Pistons, and Michigan athletics. He provides news, analysis, game coverage, and commentary for passionate Detroit sports fans, delivering timely updates and insights on the teams and stories that matter most across the Motor City sports landscape.
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