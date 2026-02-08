Patriots WR Mack Hollins Goes Viral for Super Bowl Pregame Outfit

New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins doesn’t just make plays on Sundays — he makes statements everywhere he goes.

Hollins turned heads again ahead of Super Bowl LX, arriving in Santa Clara dressed in what appeared to be a convict-style jumpsuit, complete with bare feet. It was the latest moment in what has become a long list of unforgettable off-field appearances from one of the NFL’s most unconventional personalities.

Mack Hollins arrives for the Super Bowl.

From showing up to games in costume to going barefoot during media sessions this week, Hollins has fully embraced being different — and the Patriots wouldn’t have it any other way.

The veteran wideout has leaned hard into head coach Mike Vrabel’s “road warriors” mentality, making it a visible part of New England’s identity during its Super Bowl run. Whether it’s his wardrobe choices or his on-field toughness, Hollins has embodied the idea of doing things his own way.

Quarterback Drake Maye recently summed it up perfectly when asked to describe Hollins in just one word.

“Unique,” Maye said. “You know Mack — he’s just unique.”

In a league where most players try to blend in during Super Bowl week, Mack Hollins continues to stand out. And as the Patriots prepare to play for a championship, it’s clear that his personality has become part of the team’s fabric — jumpsuit and all.