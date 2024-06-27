Macomb Dakota’s Justin Bell Pledges to Michigan State Football





Michigan State University’s football program made notable strides in its 2025 recruiting class with the addition of Justin Bell, a 6-foot-8 offensive tackle from Macomb Dakota. Bell, a three-star prospect, is ranked as the No. 24 player in Michigan and the No. 90 offensive tackle nationally, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

“1000% committed let’s do it!!” Bell announced on social media, affirming his decision to join the Spartans. Bell’s commitment follows a visit to East Lansing just five days prior. He chose Michigan State over offers from West Virginia, Indiana, Kansas, and other schools.

Strengthening the 2025 Class

With Bell’s addition, Michigan State’s 2025 class now includes 12 commits, all of whom are rated as three-star prospects. Bell is the second player from Macomb Dakota to commit to the Spartans, following his teammate, linebacker DiMari Malone, who announced his decision in May. This brings MSU’s count of in-state commits to five, including Jace Clarizio from East Lansing and Charles White and Jayden Savoury from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.