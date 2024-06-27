in MSU

Macomb Dakota’s Justin Bell Pledges to Michigan State Football

190 Views


Michigan State Football Secures Commitment from Justin Bell

Michigan State University’s football program made notable strides in its 2025 recruiting class with the addition of Justin Bell, a 6-foot-8 offensive tackle from Macomb Dakota. Bell, a three-star prospect, is ranked as the No. 24 player in Michigan and the No. 90 offensive tackle nationally, according to 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

Michigan State Football

Bell’s Commitment to Michigan State Football

“1000% committed let’s do it!!” Bell announced on social media, affirming his decision to join the Spartans. Bell’s commitment follows a visit to East Lansing just five days prior. He chose Michigan State over offers from West Virginia, Indiana, Kansas, and other schools.

Strengthening the 2025 Class

With Bell’s addition, Michigan State’s 2025 class now includes 12 commits, all of whom are rated as three-star prospects. Bell is the second player from Macomb Dakota to commit to the Spartans, following his teammate, linebacker DiMari Malone, who announced his decision in May. This brings MSU’s count of in-state commits to five, including Jace Clarizio from East Lansing and Charles White and Jayden Savoury from Orchard Lake St. Mary’s.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Written by W.G. Brady

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

Michigan State Football Michigan State Basketball

Michigan State Lands Versatile Defensive Back Aydan West