Madden 23 fumbles Dan Campbell’s likeness for second year in a row

Madden 23 has been released and as you are about to see, they fumbled Detroit Lions‘ head coach Dan Campbell‘s likeness for the second year in a row.

First, let’s take a look at what Campbell looked like in Madden 22. As you can see below, whoever is in that photo from the video game looks nothing like Dan Campbell.

@chrisperfett so this is Dan Campbell in madden 22. pic.twitter.com/OvUlPAfS5K — Thicc Boi (@TheRoyalRapt0r) August 12, 2021

Well, apparently the creators over at EA Sports Madden 23 got a bit lazy this year because Campbell looks almost exactly the same as he did last year.

Check it out.

Still the same as last year. pic.twitter.com/Jd4VLQdDOA — Parmjit Bhangu (@bhangu_parmjit) August 16, 2022

Nation, what does Dan Campbell have to do to get some respect from EA Sports and the Madden video game franchise?

