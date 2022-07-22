The moment you video game junkies have been waiting for is finally here as Madden 23 has released the overall team rankings for each and every NFL franchise heading into the 2022 season.

As you are about to see, the top-rated team in Madden 23 is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (92 overall), followed by the Buffalo Bills (89), Los Angeles Rams (88), and Green Bay Packers (88).

As far as the Detroit Lions go, they have a 78 overall rating heading into the season, which is ahead of only the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, and Houston Texans.

What is interesting is that Madden 23 actually believes the Chicago Bears are equal to the Lions and we all know that is not true!

Madden 23 releases overall team ratings

From EASports:

Team Overall Rating Defense Rating Offense Rating ST Rating

Buccaneers 92 85 92 75 Bills 89 88 89 77 Rams 88 88 85 76 Packers 88 87 86 68 Ravens 87 85 84 88 Chargers 87 86 88 73 Cowboys 86 80 87 70 Chiefs 86 77 86 87 49ers 86 86 81 81 Eagles 85 83 78 77 Bengals 85 79 85 85 Cardinals 84 76 83 81 Browns 84 80 87 75 Broncos 84 78 84 81 Raiders 83 80 82 82 Dolphins 83 84 79 80 Titans 82 81 82 71 Saints 82 84 77 78 Colts 82 81 79 76 Commanders 81 82 76 73 Patriots 81 78 78 76 Vikings 80 82 80 72 Steelers 80 87 70 81 Panthers 79 77 74 76 Jets 79 79 72 76 Bears 78 75 69 76 Lions 78 72 75 71 Falcons 77 73 71 81 Jaguars 77 76 73 68 Seahawks 76 75 70 72 Giants 75 74 68 82 Texans 74 70 71 72

