The moment you video game junkies have been waiting for is finally here as Madden 23 has released the overall team rankings for each and every NFL franchise heading into the 2022 season.
As you are about to see, the top-rated team in Madden 23 is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (92 overall), followed by the Buffalo Bills (89), Los Angeles Rams (88), and Green Bay Packers (88).
As far as the Detroit Lions go, they have a 78 overall rating heading into the season, which is ahead of only the Atlanta Falcons, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, New York Giants, and Houston Texans.
What is interesting is that Madden 23 actually believes the Chicago Bears are equal to the Lions and we all know that is not true!
Madden 23 releases overall team ratings
From EASports:
Team
Overall Rating
Defense Rating
Offense Rating
ST Rating
Buccaneers
92
85
92
75
Bills
89
88
89
77
Rams
88
88
85
76
Packers
88
87
86
68
Ravens
87
85
84
88
Chargers
87
86
88
73
Cowboys
86
80
87
70
Chiefs
86
77
86
87
49ers
86
86
81
81
Eagles
85
83
78
77
Bengals
85
79
85
85
Cardinals
84
76
83
81
Browns
84
80
87
75
Broncos
84
78
84
81
Raiders
83
80
82
82
Dolphins
83
84
79
80
Titans
82
81
82
71
Saints
82
84
77
78
Colts
82
81
79
76
Commanders
81
82
76
73
Patriots
81
78
78
76
Vikings
80
82
80
72
Steelers
80
87
70
81
Panthers
79
77
74
76
Jets
79
79
72
76
Bears
78
75
69
76
Lions
78
72
75
71
Falcons
77
73
71
81
Jaguars
77
76
73
68
Seahawks
76
75
70
72
Giants
75
74
68
82
Texans
74
70
71
72
Have you subscribed to our YouTube Channel yet? Subscribe and hit that notification bell to stay up to date on all the latest Detroit sports news, rumors, interviews, live streams, and more!