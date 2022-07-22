When Madden 23 started dropping its player ratings earlier in the week, I knew that by the time it came to rating the quarterbacks around the league, Detroit Lions signal-caller Jared Goff would not be rated very high.
That being said, I did not think Goff would be rated below Teddy Bridgewater, Carson Wentz, Zach Wilson, and Justin Fields!
Madden 23 throws shade at Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff
Well, on Friday, Madden 23 released its quarterback rankings and Jared Goff got an initial rating of 72.
By giving Goff a rating of 72, Madden 23 believes he is the No. 28 ranked quarterback in the NFL!
Here are the full rankings, via Ari Meirov. Here is a link to see more rankings.
Tom Brady: 97
Aaron Rodgers: 96
Patrick Mahomes: 95
Josh Allen: 92
Joe Burrow: 90
Dak Prescott: 89
Justin Herbert: 88
Russell Wilson: 87
Lamar Jackson: 87
Matthew Stafford: 85
Kyler Murray: 84
Deshaun Watson: 84
Derek Carr: 83
Ryan Tannehill: 83
Matt Ryan 81
Kirk Cousins 80
Mac Jones 78
Baker Mayfield 77
Jimmy G 77
Winston 76
Trevor Lawrence 76
Bridgewater 75
Tua 75
Jalen Hurts 74
Justin Fields 74
Carson Wentz 73
Zach Wilson 73
Jared Goff 72
Trey Lance 72
Davis Mills 71
Daniel Jones 70
— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 22, 2022
One person who believes in Jared Goff is Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell.
“Yeah, man, I don’t see why not. Look, he’s playing pretty good ball now. Shoot, he was coming off his best performance of the season and then, unfortunately, he had COVID and he kinda had the knee injury, so he had to sit out last week. But, yeah, there’s no reason why—I feel like we’re starting to find our rhythm here, and we’re all starting to mesh collectively, from a coaching staff to the players as well. Just maximizing everything we have over here, and I just feel like we’re really improving. I feel like we’re finding identities. So, yeah, I don’t see why not. Look, he puts in the work, and all you can ask is for improvement from him, too. So I like where he’s going right now.”
Nation, where would you rank Jared Goff among NFL quarterbacks?