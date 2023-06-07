Madden 24 cover athlete revealed [Video]

Just moments ago, EA Sports dropped a video to reveal the cover athlete for Madden 24. As you will see in the video below, this year's cover athlete will be Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen. If you pay attention to the NFL, you are well aware of the fact that Allen is one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the league. Not only can he get the job done with his arm, but when he takes off and runs, he does it with a purpose.

The Madden Franchise has stood the test of time

Ever since its establishment in 1988, the Madden video game series has enthralled football enthusiasts around the globe. With the progression of time, the franchise has undergone notable advancements, consistently providing a lifelike and captivating gaming experience. A substantial factor contributing to Madden's triumph is its legendary cover art, showcasing prominent football figures that resonate with fans.

Josh Allen getting the cover of Madeen 24 is well-deserving

This recognition stands as a testament to Allen's exceptional skills, leadership, and undeniable impact on the game. Known for his powerful arm, agile mobility, and remarkable accuracy, Allen has become a force to be reckoned with in the NFL. As the face of Madden 24, Allen's dynamic presence on the cover further solidifies his status as one of the league's most electrifying players. Fans can anticipate an immersive gaming experience, mirroring Allen's unparalleled athleticism and game-changing abilities on the virtual gridiron.