Just moments ago, EA sports released their trailer for Madden NFL 22, and as you can see below, they took a chance to troll Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Take a look as EA sports shows Stafford throwing an interception, which just so happens to be picked off by Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah.

Jeff Okudah picking off Matthew Stafford in the Madden 22 trailer: pic.twitter.com/hDtAdQAzMp — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) June 17, 2021