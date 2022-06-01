Madden NFL 23 cover photo is perfection [Photo]

Just moments ago, EA Sports officially revealed the Madden NFL 23 cover and it is absolute perfection as it features the late John Madden.

The full reveal will take place on Thursday and it can be seen live on YouTube (click this link to watch beginning at 10 a.m. ET)

This is the first time Madden has been on the cover since he was the main cover person since the 2000 edition (released in 1999).

John Madden makes first cover in over 20 years

From ESPN:

The Hall of Fame coach who died Dec. 28, will be on the cover of all three editions of this year’s game, which will be released in August. It’s the first time in over two decades that Madden will be the focal point of the cover, which has trended toward using current athletes.

“We were thinking about this year’s game and who was going to go on it; it almost became an obvious answer,” Seann Graddy, the executive producer of Madden NFL, told ESPN. “I say that because we really wanted to celebrate coach in the product this year and what he’s meant to us for the 30-plus years that we’ve been using his name in our game.”

Though it is no surprise at all that Madden is on this cover, the fact that EA Sports chose the photo they did makes it perfect.

