Magic Host Pistons as Favorites | LIVE STREAM, TV INFO, TIME, AND MORE

The Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons are set to face off on Thursday night in a game that could impact their position in the Eastern Conference. Rookie sensation Paolo Banchero and the Magic are favored to win over Jaden Ivey and the tanking Pistons. Despite Detroit's struggles this season, they could still pull off an upset against Orlando.

The Big Picture: Battle of Young Eastern Conference Teams

The matchup between the Magic and Pistons on Thursday night is a battle between two young Eastern Conference teams. Both teams are currently struggling, with the Pistons in full-on tank mode and the Magic struggling to show their full potential. However, the game could impact their positioning in the Eastern Conference and could be a turning point in their respective seasons.

Magic are favored to win over Pistons in Thursday's matchup

Orlando has been playing better basketball than their record shows this season.

Key players Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac have returned from injuries, raising the Magic's potential.

Detroit is currently in full-on tank mode after losing Cade Cunningham for the season

Pistons may not have their full complement of young talent due to injury

Magic has a significant advantage when playing at home.

Orlando's frontcourt and defense have been stronger this season compared to Detroit's

Pistons vs. Magic by the Numbers

Magic is favored by 6.5 points in Thursday night's matchup

Orlando has a 14-15 record at home this season

Orlando's offensive rating jumps from 111.3 to 114.4 when playing at home

The Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, with only 15 wins all season

Magic has been an above .500 team for the past few months

Despite the Pistons' struggles this season, they could still pull off an upset against the favored Magic. However, Orlando's home advantage, stronger defense, and length in their frontcourt could give them the edge. The Pistons' poor record and injuries to key players may also work against them in this matchup.

The Bottom Line – Battle of Young Teams Could Swing Either Way

In a matchup between two struggling Eastern Conference teams, anything could happen. The Magic may be favored to win, but the Pistons could still pull off an upset. This game could be a turning point in either team's season, and both teams will be looking to come out with a win. Regardless of the outcome, it's sure to be an exciting matchup to watch.

Remaining Games on the Detroit Pistons Schedule

DATE OPP TIME / TV VENUE Feb 12, 2023 at Toronto 3:00 pm Scotiabank Arena Feb 15, 2023 at Boston 7:30 pm TD Garden Feb 23, 2023 at Orlando 7:00 pm Amway Center Feb 25, 2023 Toronto 12:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Feb 27, 2023 at Charlotte 7:00 pm Spectrum Center Mar 1, 2023 Chicago 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 4, 2023 at Cleveland 7:30 pm Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Mar 7, 2023 Portland 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 9, 2023 Charlotte 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 11, 2023 Indiana 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 13, 2023 Indiana 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 14, 2023 at Washington 7:00 pm Capital One Arena Mar 16, 2023 Denver 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 19, 2023 Miami 6:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 21, 2023 at Atlanta 7:30 pm State Farm Arena Mar 24, 2023 at Toronto 7:30 pm Scotiabank Arena Mar 27, 2023 Milwaukee 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Mar 29, 2023 at Oklahoma City 8:00 pm Paycom Center Mar 31, 2023 at Houston 8:00 pm Toyota Center Apr 2, 2023 at Orlando 6:00 pm Amway Center Apr 4, 2023 Miami 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Apr 5, 2023 Brooklyn 7:00 pm Little Caesars Arena Apr 7, 2023 at Indiana 7:00 pm Gainbridge Fieldhouse Apr 9, 2023 at Chicago 1:00 pm United Center