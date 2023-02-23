Magic Host Pistons as Favorites | LIVE STREAM, TV INFO, TIME, AND MORE

The Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons are set to face off on Thursday night in a game that could impact their position in the Eastern Conference. Rookie sensation Paolo Banchero and the Magic are favored to win over Jaden Ivey and the tanking Pistons. Despite Detroit's struggles this season, they could still pull off an upset against Orlando.
The Big Picture: Battle of Young Eastern Conference Teams
The matchup between the Magic and Pistons on Thursday night is a battle between two young Eastern Conference teams. Both teams are currently struggling, with the Pistons in full-on tank mode and the Magic struggling to show their full potential. However, the game could impact their positioning in the Eastern Conference and could be a turning point in their respective seasons.
- Magic are favored to win over Pistons in Thursday's matchup
- Orlando has been playing better basketball than their record shows this season.
- Key players Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac have returned from injuries, raising the Magic's potential.
- Detroit is currently in full-on tank mode after losing Cade Cunningham for the season
- Pistons may not have their full complement of young talent due to injury
- Magic has a significant advantage when playing at home.
- Orlando's frontcourt and defense have been stronger this season compared to Detroit's
Pistons vs. Magic by the Numbers
- Magic is favored by 6.5 points in Thursday night's matchup
- Orlando has a 14-15 record at home this season
- Orlando's offensive rating jumps from 111.3 to 114.4 when playing at home
- The Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, with only 15 wins all season
- Magic has been an above .500 team for the past few months
Despite the Pistons' struggles this season, they could still pull off an upset against the favored Magic. However, Orlando's home advantage, stronger defense, and length in their frontcourt could give them the edge. The Pistons' poor record and injuries to key players may also work against them in this matchup.
What They Are Saying
The Bottom Line – Battle of Young Teams Could Swing Either Way
In a matchup between two struggling Eastern Conference teams, anything could happen. The Magic may be favored to win, but the Pistons could still pull off an upset. This game could be a turning point in either team's season, and both teams will be looking to come out with a win. Regardless of the outcome, it's sure to be an exciting matchup to watch.
Remaining Games on the Detroit Pistons Schedule
Stream all games: FuboTV Free