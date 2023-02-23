Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Pistons Notes

Magic Host Pistons as Favorites | LIVE STREAM, TV INFO, TIME, AND MORE

Rookie Paolo Banchero and Jaden Ivey Face Off

By Jeff Bilbrey
0
0

The Orlando Magic and the Detroit Pistons are set to face off on Thursday night in a game that could impact their position in the Eastern Conference. Rookie sensation Paolo Banchero and the Magic are favored to win over Jaden Ivey and the tanking Pistons. Despite Detroit's struggles this season, they could still pull off an upset against Orlando.

Magic,Pistons,Eastern Conference

The Big Picture: Battle of Young Eastern Conference Teams

The matchup between the Magic and Pistons on Thursday night is a battle between two young Eastern Conference teams. Both teams are currently struggling, with the Pistons in full-on tank mode and the Magic struggling to show their full potential. However, the game could impact their positioning in the Eastern Conference and could be a turning point in their respective seasons.

  • Magic are favored to win over Pistons in Thursday's matchup
  • Orlando has been playing better basketball than their record shows this season.
  • Key players Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac have returned from injuries, raising the Magic's potential.
  • Detroit is currently in full-on tank mode after losing Cade Cunningham for the season
  • Pistons may not have their full complement of young talent due to injury
  • Magic has a significant advantage when playing at home.
  • Orlando's frontcourt and defense have been stronger this season compared to Detroit's

Pistons vs. Magic by the Numbers

Magic,Pistons,Eastern Conference
  • Magic is favored by 6.5 points in Thursday night's matchup
  • Orlando has a 14-15 record at home this season
  • Orlando's offensive rating jumps from 111.3 to 114.4 when playing at home
  • The Pistons have the worst record in the Eastern Conference, with only 15 wins all season
  • Magic has been an above .500 team for the past few months
- Advertisement -

Despite the Pistons' struggles this season, they could still pull off an upset against the favored Magic. However, Orlando's home advantage, stronger defense, and length in their frontcourt could give them the edge. The Pistons' poor record and injuries to key players may also work against them in this matchup.

What They Are Saying

The buzz on Twitter
Load More

The Bottom Line – Battle of Young Teams Could Swing Either Way

In a matchup between two struggling Eastern Conference teams, anything could happen. The Magic may be favored to win, but the Pistons could still pull off an upset. This game could be a turning point in either team's season, and both teams will be looking to come out with a win. Regardless of the outcome, it's sure to be an exciting matchup to watch.

Remaining Games on the Detroit Pistons Schedule

Stream all games: FuboTV Free

DATEOPPTIME / TVVENUE
Feb 12, 2023at Toronto3:00 pmScotiabank Arena
Feb 15, 2023at Boston7:30 pmTD Garden
Feb 23, 2023at Orlando7:00 pmAmway Center
Feb 25, 2023Toronto12:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Feb 27, 2023at Charlotte7:00 pmSpectrum Center
Mar 1, 2023Chicago7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 4, 2023at Cleveland7:30 pmRocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Mar 7, 2023Portland7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 9, 2023Charlotte7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 11, 2023Indiana7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 13, 2023Indiana7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 14, 2023at Washington7:00 pmCapital One Arena
Mar 16, 2023Denver7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 19, 2023Miami6:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 21, 2023at Atlanta7:30 pmState Farm Arena
Mar 24, 2023at Toronto7:30 pmScotiabank Arena
Mar 27, 2023Milwaukee7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Mar 29, 2023at Oklahoma City8:00 pmPaycom Center
Mar 31, 2023at Houston8:00 pmToyota Center
Apr 2, 2023at Orlando6:00 pmAmway Center
Apr 4, 2023Miami7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Apr 5, 2023Brooklyn7:00 pmLittle Caesars Arena
Apr 7, 2023at Indiana7:00 pmGainbridge Fieldhouse
Apr 9, 2023at Chicago1:00 pmUnited Center
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Ohio State Fans Make Deadspin’s ‘Most Insufferable’ List
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

College SportsW.G. Brady -

Ohio State Fans Make Deadspin’s ‘Most Insufferable’ List

Not that we did not already know this, but it is nice to see the Ohio State fan base ranked accordingly!
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.