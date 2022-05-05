Magic Johnson reportedly trying to buy NFL franchise

According to reports, NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is part of a group that is trying to purchase an NFL franchise.

The sports business publication Sportico is reporting that Earvin “Magic” Johnson has joined a group being led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris that is planning to make a bid on the Denver Broncos.

From MLive:

It is unclear how much capital Johnson is contributing to the bid group, according to Sportico, but with an estimated value of $3.8 billion, the Broncos sale is expected to set a record for the highest price ever paid for a sports franchise.

Detroit native and media mogul Byron Allen is also reportedly trying to purchase the Broncos with the help of an investor group from Wall Street, Hollywood, sports and business.

Nation, would you like to see Magic Johnson as part owner of the Denver Broncos?

