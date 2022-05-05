in NFL

Magic Johnson reportedly trying to buy NFL franchise

Magic is looking for some NFL action

According to reports, NBA Hall of Famer Magic Johnson is part of a group that is trying to purchase an NFL franchise.

The sports business publication Sportico is reporting that Earvin “Magic” Johnson has joined a group being led by Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Josh Harris that is planning to make a bid on the Denver Broncos.

From MLive:

It is unclear how much capital Johnson is contributing to the bid group, according to Sportico, but with an estimated value of $3.8 billion, the Broncos sale is expected to set a record for the highest price ever paid for a sports franchise.

Detroit native and media mogul Byron Allen is also reportedly trying to purchase the Broncos with the help of an investor group from Wall Street, Hollywood, sports and business.

Nation, would you like to see Magic Johnson as part owner of the Denver Broncos?

Super Bowl Futures Betting: Post NFL Draft Edition

An awful lot has changed since the last time we checked in on each team’s odds of winning the next Super Bowl back in February. There have been retirements (and un-retirements), free agency, blockbuster trades, and of course the NFL Draft.

With all this water under the bridge, it seemed an appropriate time to check on the latest odds on offer at the FanDuel SportsBook, one of a host of markets available to those who enjoy a little something extra on the action.

Team Super Bowl Odds (as Of 3/5/2022)
Buffalo Bills +650
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +750
Kansas City Chiefs +950
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Green Bay Packers +1100
San Francisco 49ers +1600
Denver Broncos +1600
Los Angeles Chargers +1600
Dallas Cowboys +1700
Cleveland Browns +1900
Cincinnati Bengals +2200
Baltimore Ravens +2200
Indianapolis Colts +2200
Arizona Cardinals +2700
Tennessee Titans +3000
Philadelphia Eagles +3500
New England Patriots +4000
Minnesota Vikings +4000
Miami Dolphins +4000
Las Vegas Raiders +4000
New Orleans Saints +4400
Washington Commanders +7000
Pittsburgh Steelers +8000
New York Giants +8000
Seattle Seahawks +10000
Carolina Panthers +10000
Chicago Bears +10000
Jacksonville Jaguars +10000
Detroit Lions +15000
New York Jets +15000
Atlanta Falcons +18000
Houston Texans +22000

Back in February, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were available at +2200. Their massive drop in price can mostly be explained by the decision made by Tom Brady to end his retirement after just over six weeks, returning the team to the top of the list of contenders in a very weak-looking NFC.

Click here to read the rest

