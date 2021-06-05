Magic Johnson rips Los Angeles Lakers starter, says he does not want him back with team

Sharing is caring!

Magic Johnson is no longer the Los Angeles Lakers team president but that does not mean he is going to stop giving his two cents about the team he once played for.

Following the Lakers being eliminated from the NBA Playoffs in the first round by the Phoenix Suns, Johnson joined L.A.’s AM 570 and he made it very clear that he does not want PG Dennis Schroder back with the team for the 2021-22 season.

“Schroder — I don’t think he’s a Laker,” Johnson said. “That’s just my opinion. I don’t know if they’re gonna sign him back or not. I don’t think he brings the winning mentality and attitude that we need.

“He had a chance to show that in this series. And to me, he failed in this series.”

.@MagicJohnson on #DennisSchroder: "I don't think he brings the winning mentality and attitude we need." https://t.co/psbw6Y3ECn pic.twitter.com/Nb469AjiQZ — AM 570 LA Sports (@AM570LASports) June 4, 2021

Don’t worry, Magic, it sure does not seem like Schroder wants to be back with the Lakers either, as you can see in the article below.