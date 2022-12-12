Magnus Hellberg Recalled From Grand Rapids – May see ice time this week

The Detroit Red Wings have recalled Magnus Hellberg from Grand Rapids after he was sent down on a conditioning stint. On Monday, he was seen at practice sharing a net with Alex Nedeljkovic at one end while Ville Husso had the net all to himself at the other end.

Magnus Hellberg Impact

Magnus Hellberg had a great couple of games in Grand Rapids, appearing in four games and going 2-2-0 while posting a 2.50 Goals Against Average and a .932 save percentage. Hellberg has been on the move a lot this year, starting with Seattle Kraken, then being selected off waivers from the Ottawa Senators, then returning to Seattle before being claimed on waivers again, this time by the Detroit Red Wings.

Hellberg appeared in one game for the Red Wings in the 2021-22 season, a matchup against the New Jersey Devils in which he got the win in a 5-3 game, stopping 20 of the 23 shots he saw. Hellberg also appeared in one NHL game this season for the Ottawa Senators, another win against the Dallas Stars, a 4-2 victory that saw Hellberg stop 29 of 31 shots. Derek LaLonde said on Monday that Ville Husso would start Tuesday, but he hasn’t decided who will start Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild; all three goalies are options.

