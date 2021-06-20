Major League Baseball provides ruling on Detroit Tigers P Casey Mize

Following the first inning of his last start, Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize was told he had to switch gloves because the color of his was too light.

Mize will make his next start on Sunday night against the Angels and Major League Baseball has ruled that he will have to use a different glove moving forward.

Nation, do you think this is the right decision?

