Detroit Lions LB Malcolm Rodriquez Suffers Injury at Training Camp

The Detroit Lions added another linebacker to their growing training camp injury watch Tuesday morning.

Malcolm Rodriguez left practice early with an ankle injury and was taken for further evaluation, according to Lions reporter Colton Pouncy. Detroit had not announced the severity of the injury or a timetable for Rodriguez’s return as of Tuesday morning.

For now, the most important detail is also the simplest one: the Lions need more information before anyone assumes how much time he could miss.

Rodriguez Injury Comes at a Difficult Time

Rodriguez entered camp with a legitimate opportunity to win Detroit’s open starting job at weakside linebacker.

The Lions re-signed him during the offseason after Alex Anzalone departed in free agency, and Rodriguez handled the first-team WILL linebacker reps throughout organized team activities and minicamp. He entered training camp competing to start alongside Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes.

That made Tuesday’s early exit more significant than an ordinary August injury evaluation.

Rodriguez said earlier this offseason that he finally felt fully recovered after tearing his ACL in November 2024 and undergoing an additional procedure that delayed his return. He described himself as feeling “10 times better” than he did late last season.

An ankle issue is unrelated to that previous knee injury, based on the initial report. It still threatens to interrupt an important camp for a player trying to reclaim a major defensive role.

Lions Linebacker Depth Is Being Tested

Detroit is already without rookie Jimmy Rolder, who suffered a leg injury earlier in camp and is expected to miss substantial time. The Lions responded by signing former All-Pro linebacker Devin White, who recorded 174 tackles for Las Vegas last season.

White’s arrival suddenly looks even more important.

The Lions still have Campbell and Barnes anchoring the room, while White, Damone Clark, Trevor Nowaske and Joe Bachie provide experienced options. None of that makes Rodriguez’s status unimportant.

Rodriguez has 25 career starts and has repeatedly earned the coaching staff’s trust as a defender and special-teams contributor. His instincts, physicality and familiarity with Kelvin Sheppard’s defense made him the early favorite for the No. 3 linebacker role.

Detroit Must Wait for the Evaluation

Training camp injuries often look more alarming before the medical evaluation is completed.

Rodriguez could be dealing with a minor ankle issue that costs him only a handful of practices. He could also require a longer recovery period that reshapes Detroit’s linebacker competition.

The Lions have not provided enough information to know which direction this is heading.

Dan Campbell’s next media availability should offer a clearer indication of whether Detroit avoided another meaningful setback.

Bottom Line

Malcolm Rodriguez left Tuesday’s Lions practice early with an ankle injury and is being evaluated.

The timing is frustrating because Rodriguez entered camp competing for a starting role and appeared fully recovered from his previous knee injury. With Jimmy Rolder already sidelined, Detroit can ill afford another extended absence at linebacker.

The addition of Devin White gives the Lions protection they did not have a few days ago.

Now Detroit waits to learn how much protection it will need.