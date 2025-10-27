Report: Detroit Lions Make Decision on Malcolm Rodriguez

The Detroit Lions are getting a familiar face back on defense. According to Jordan Schultz, the team is officially designating linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez to return from injured reserve. The fan-favorite linebacker, affectionately known as “Rodrigo,” will begin practicing this week.

Rodrigo’s Comeback Underway

Rodriguez has been working his way back from a torn ACL suffered late last season, an injury that cut short what had been a promising campaign. Now healthy, he’s poised to rejoin Kelvin Sheppard’s defense, where his energy, toughness, and downhill pursuit could give the Lions another spark in the second half of the season.

This is especially significant for a defense that has faced multiple injuries across the linebacker and secondary units in recent weeks. With Jack Campbell leading the charge and Sheppard dialing up aggressive fronts, adding Rodriguez back into the mix could help restore the unit’s balance.

Why It Matters

Before his injury, Rodriguez carved out a strong reputation for his instincts, hustle, and physicality, traits that made him a breakout rookie under Dan Campbell’s staff in 2022. Now entering his third season, he’ll have a chance to reclaim a key rotational role alongside Alex Anzalone and Campbell.

Given his leadership and special teams value, Rodriguez’s return is a welcomed boost for a Lions team with championship aspirations.

The Bottom Line

Malcolm Rodriguez is back, and the timing couldn’t be better. If he can stay healthy and regain form, his return could strengthen a Detroit defense that thrives on grit, communication, and heart, three qualities Rodrigo has never lacked.

Welcome back, Rodrigo.